Close Encounter: Springfield nips Chatham Glenwood 63-60

Springfield eventually plied victory away from Chatham Glenwood 63-60 on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Springfield a 13-8 lead over Chatham Glenwood.

The Titans came from behind to grab the advantage 29-27 at halftime over the Senators.

Chatham Glenwood enjoyed a 38-34 lead over Springfield to start the fourth quarter.

It took a 29-22 rally, but the Senators were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.