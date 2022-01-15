Close Encounter: Tremont nips Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 53-48

A sigh of relief filled the air in Tremont's locker room after Saturday's 53-48 win against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in Illinois boys basketball action on January 15.
The first quarter gave the Turks a 13-12 lead over the Falcons.
Tremont's offense jumped to a 23-20 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at halftime.
The Turks' domination showed as they carried a 47-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Falcons rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Turks skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
In recent action on January 7, Tremont faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on El Paso-Gridley on January 11 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.