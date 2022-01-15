Close Encounter: Tremont nips Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 53-48

A sigh of relief filled the air in Tremont's locker room after Saturday's 53-48 win against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in Illinois boys basketball action on January 15.

The first quarter gave the Turks a 13-12 lead over the Falcons.

Tremont's offense jumped to a 23-20 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at halftime.

The Turks' domination showed as they carried a 47-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Turks skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

