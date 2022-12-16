Close Encounter: Waverly South County nips Raymond Lincolnwood 30-27

Waverly South County surfed the tension to ride to a 30-27 win over Raymond Lincolnwood in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Raymond Lincolnwood started on steady ground by forging a 4-2 lead over Waverly South County at the end of the first quarter.
The Lancers climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with an 18-14 lead at halftime.
Waverly South County broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-19 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood.
The Vipers' advantage was wide enough to weather the Lancers' 8-3 margin in the fourth quarter.
