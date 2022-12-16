 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Close Encounter: Waverly South County nips Raymond Lincolnwood 30-27

  • 0

Waverly South County surfed the tension to ride to a 30-27 win over Raymond Lincolnwood in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Raymond Lincolnwood started on steady ground by forging a 4-2 lead over Waverly South County at the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with an 18-14 lead at halftime.

Waverly South County broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-19 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood.

The Vipers' advantage was wide enough to weather the Lancers' 8-3 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Waverly South County and Raymond Lincolnwood faced off on December 17, 2021 at Waverly South County High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Bethany Okaw Valley and Waverly South County took on Jacksonville Routt Catholic on December 9 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

