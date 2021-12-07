Complete command: Decatur MacArthur thwarts all counters to defeat Rochester 80-33

Rochester had no answers as Decatur MacArthur roared to an 80-33 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 7.
In recent action on November 30, Rochester faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Decatur MacArthur took on Chatham Glenwood on November 30 at Decatur MacArthur High School. Click here for a recap
