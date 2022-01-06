Complete command: Jacksonville Routt Catholic thwarts all counters to defeat Carrollton 68-38

Jacksonville Routt Catholic showered the scoreboard with points to drown Carrollton 68-38 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 6.

The first quarter gave the Rockets a 13-9 lead over the Hawks.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's offense darted to a 28-17 lead over Carrollton at the half.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's power showed as it carried a 46-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

