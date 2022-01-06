 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Complete command: Jacksonville Routt Catholic thwarts all counters to defeat Carrollton 68-38

  • 0

Jacksonville Routt Catholic showered the scoreboard with points to drown Carrollton 68-38 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 6.

The first quarter gave the Rockets a 13-9 lead over the Hawks.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's offense darted to a 28-17 lead over Carrollton at the half.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's power showed as it carried a 46-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 30, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Concord Triopia and Carrollton took on Waverly South County on December 27 at Carrollton High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown released by Buccaneers

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown released by Buccaneers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News