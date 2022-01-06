Complete command: Jacksonville Routt Catholic thwarts all counters to defeat Carrollton 68-38

Jacksonville Routt Catholic showered the scoreboard with points to drown Carrollton 68-38 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 6.
The first quarter gave the Rockets a 13-9 lead over the Hawks.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic's offense darted to a 28-17 lead over Carrollton at the half.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic's power showed as it carried a 46-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 30, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Concord Triopia and Carrollton took on Waverly South County on December 27 at Carrollton High School. For more, click here.
