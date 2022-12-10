Complete command: Lincoln dominates Jacksonville in convincing showing 61-23

Lincoln's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Jacksonville 61-23 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Lincoln and Jacksonville faced off on December 20, 2021 at Lincoln High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 3, Jacksonville faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Lincoln took on Mattoon on December 3 at Mattoon High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.