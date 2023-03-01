Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 80-57 explosion on Normal West during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 22-9 lead over Normal West.

The Cyclones opened a mammoth 46-27 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin roared to a 59-39 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cyclones, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 21-18 final quarter, too.

