 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Complete command: Toledo Cumberland thwarts all counters to defeat Farmer City Blue Ridge 65-20

  • 0

Toledo Cumberland offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Farmer City Blue Ridge with an all-around effort during this 65-20 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.

Toledo Cumberland breathed fire in front of Farmer City Blue Ridge 65-20 to begin the second quarter.

In recent action on December 28, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Macon Meridian and Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Mason City Illini Central on December 30 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News