Complete command: Toledo Cumberland thwarts all counters to defeat Farmer City Blue Ridge 65-20

Toledo Cumberland offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Farmer City Blue Ridge with an all-around effort during this 65-20 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.
Toledo Cumberland breathed fire in front of Farmer City Blue Ridge 65-20 to begin the second quarter.
In recent action on December 28, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Macon Meridian and Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Mason City Illini Central on December 30 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School. For more, click here.
