Complete command: Tolono Unity dominates Clifton Central in convincing showing 62-38

Tolono Unity earned its community's accolades after a 62-38 win over Clifton Central for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 16.
The last time Tolono Unity and Clifton Central played in a 41-30 game on December 17, 2021. For more, click here.
Recently on December 9, Tolono Unity squared off with Taylorville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
