Concord Triopia walked the high-wire before edging Waverly South County 48-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 16.

Waverly South County authored a promising start, taking a 17-11 advantage over Concord Triopia at the end of the first quarter.

The Vipers took a 24-23 lead over the Trojans heading to the half locker room.

Concord Triopia broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-30 lead over Waverly South County.

The Trojans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 12-11 advantage in the frame.

