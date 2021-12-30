Concord Triopia clips Jacksonville Routt Catholic in tight victory 57-49

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Concord Triopia nabbed it to nudge past Jacksonville Routt Catholic 57-49 on December 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Trojans made the first move by forging a 15-9 margin over the Rockets after the first quarter.
The Trojans kept a 26-21 intermission margin at the Rockets' expense.
Concord Triopia's leverage showed as it carried a 38-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
