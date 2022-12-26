Concord Triopia darts by Edinburg in easy victory 66-30

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Concord Triopia turned out the lights on Edinburg 66-30 on December 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Concord Triopia drew first blood by forging a 16-13 margin over Edinburg after the first quarter.
The Trojans fought to a 42-17 halftime margin at the Wildcats' expense.
Concord Triopia thundered to a 60-25 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Trojans added to their advantage with a 6-5 margin in the closing period.
