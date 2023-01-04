Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op wallops Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf 61-24

Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf 61-24 at Jacksonville Illinois School For The Deaf on January 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.