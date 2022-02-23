Concord Triopia pockets solid victory over Springfield Calvary 54-51

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Concord Triopia wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 54-51 over Springfield Calvary in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.
The first quarter gave Concord Triopia a 17-8 lead over Springfield Calvary.
The Trojans' shooting jumped to a 28-23 lead over the Saints at the intermission.
Concord Triopia's upper hand showed as it carried a 38-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.