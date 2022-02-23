 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Concord Triopia pockets solid victory over Springfield Calvary 54-51

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Concord Triopia wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 54-51 over Springfield Calvary in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.

The first quarter gave Concord Triopia a 17-8 lead over Springfield Calvary.

The Trojans' shooting jumped to a 28-23 lead over the Saints at the intermission.

Concord Triopia's upper hand showed as it carried a 38-37 lead into the fourth quarter.

