Concord Triopia rides the rough off Auburn 54-39

Concord Triopia called "game" in the waning moments of a 54-39 defeat of Auburn for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 27.
Concord Triopia opened with a 12-9 advantage over Auburn through the first quarter.
Auburn came from behind to grab the advantage 16-14 at halftime over Concord Triopia.
Concord Triopia broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 36-23 lead over Auburn.
Concord Triopia held on with an 18-16 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
