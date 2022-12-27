 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Concord Triopia rides the rough off Auburn 54-39

Concord Triopia called "game" in the waning moments of a 54-39 defeat of Auburn for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 27.

Concord Triopia opened with a 12-9 advantage over Auburn through the first quarter.

Auburn came from behind to grab the advantage 16-14 at halftime over Concord Triopia.

Concord Triopia broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 36-23 lead over Auburn.

Concord Triopia held on with an 18-16 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 20, Auburn squared off with Springfield Calvary in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

