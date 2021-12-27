 Skip to main content
Concord Triopia rides the rough off Edinburg 61-47

Stretched out and finally snapped, Concord Triopia put just enough pressure on Edinburg to earn a 61-47 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.

Recently on December 18 , Edinburg squared up on Athens in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Concord Triopia jumped in front of Edinburg 20-9 to begin the second quarter.

Concord Triopia's offense pulled ahead to a 38-23 lead over Edinburg at the intermission.

The Trojans' dominance showed as they carried a 51-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

