Concord Triopia rides the rough off Edinburg 61-47

Stretched out and finally snapped, Concord Triopia put just enough pressure on Edinburg to earn a 61-47 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.

Concord Triopia jumped in front of Edinburg 20-9 to begin the second quarter.

Concord Triopia's offense pulled ahead to a 38-23 lead over Edinburg at the intermission.

The Trojans' dominance showed as they carried a 51-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

