Concord Triopia rides the rough off Edinburg 61-47

Stretched out and finally snapped, Concord Triopia put just enough pressure on Edinburg to earn a 61-47 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.
Recently on December 18 , Edinburg squared up on Athens in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Concord Triopia jumped in front of Edinburg 20-9 to begin the second quarter.
Concord Triopia's offense pulled ahead to a 38-23 lead over Edinburg at the intermission.
The Trojans' dominance showed as they carried a 51-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.