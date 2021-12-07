Convincing fashion: Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central handles Beardstown 51-29

Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central handled Beardstown 51-29 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 7.
Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central moved in front of Beardstown 14-8 to begin the second quarter.
The Blue Jays' shooting jumped to a 27-15 lead over the Tigers at the half.
The Blue Jays' position showed as they carried a 33-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on December 1 , Beardstown squared up on Williamsville in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
