Danville can't hang with Peoria 58-39

No quarter was granted as Peoria blunted Danville's plans 58-39 at Danville High on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Peoria and Danville played in a 58-52 game on February 9, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Danville faced off against Casey-Westfield and Peoria took on Champaign Central on December 2 at Peoria High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
