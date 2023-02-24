Danville First Baptist Christian tipped and eventually toppled Alton Mississippi Valley 52-41 on Feb. 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Alton Mississippi Valley and Danville First Baptist Christian faced off on Feb. 24, 2022 at Danville First Baptist Christian School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.