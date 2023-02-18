It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Danville will take its 58-44 victory over Rantoul in Illinois boys basketball on Feb. 18.

In recent action on Feb. 11, Danville faced off against Wheaton-Warrenville South . For results, click here. Rantoul took on Olympia Fields Rich Township on Feb. 11 at Rantoul Township High School. For more, click here.