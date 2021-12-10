Danville tops Champaign Central 64-51

Danville dumped Champaign Central 64-51 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Danville made the first move by forging a 13-11 margin over Champaign Central after the first quarter.
Danville enjoyed a slim margin over Champaign Central with a 51-44 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
