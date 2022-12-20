 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Decatur Eisenhower cancels check from Champaign Central 52-36

  • 0

Decatur Eisenhower pushed past Champaign Central for a 52-36 win during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Decatur Eisenhower and Champaign Central squared off with December 21, 2021 at Champaign Central High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 13, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Champaign Central took on Tolono Unity on December 13 at Tolono Unity High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News