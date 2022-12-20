Decatur Eisenhower cancels check from Champaign Central 52-36

Decatur Eisenhower pushed past Champaign Central for a 52-36 win during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Decatur Eisenhower and Champaign Central squared off with December 21, 2021 at Champaign Central High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
