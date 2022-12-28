Decatur Eisenhower cancels check from Rochester 51-37

Rochester was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Decatur Eisenhower prevailed 51-37 in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.
Last season, Rochester and Decatur Eisenhower squared off with January 25, 2022 at Decatur Eisenhower High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 20, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Champaign Central and Rochester took on Taylorville on December 17 at Rochester High School. For more, click here.
