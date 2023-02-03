Decatur Eisenhower eventually plied victory away from Decatur MacArthur 70-63 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 3.
The last time Decatur MacArthur and Decatur Eisenhower played in a 77-59 game on February 23, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 28, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Lincoln . For a full recap, click here. Decatur MacArthur took on Peoria Richwoods on January 28 at Peoria Richwoods High School. For more, click here.
