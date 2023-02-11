Decatur Eisenhower topped Mt. Zion 63-56 in a tough tilt for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 11.
The last time Decatur Eisenhower and Mt Zion played in a 64-55 game on February 12, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 31, Mt Zion faced off against Taylorville . Click here for a recap. Decatur Eisenhower took on Decatur MacArthur on February 3 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For a full recap, click here.
