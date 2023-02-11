Decatur Eisenhower posted a narrow 63-56 win over Mt. Zion in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Decatur Eisenhower and Mt Zion squared off with February 12, 2022 at Decatur Eisenhower High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 31, Mt Zion faced off against Taylorville . For a full recap, click here. Decatur Eisenhower took on Decatur MacArthur on February 3 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. Click here for a recap.