Decatur Eisenhower escapes close call with Springfield Lanphier 60-53

Mighty close, mighty fine, Decatur Eisenhower wore a victory shine after clipping Springfield Lanphier 60-53 at Springfield Lanphier High on January 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Springfield Lanphier and Decatur Eisenhower played in a 70-33 game on February 15, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 28, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Moline and Decatur Eisenhower took on Mt Zion on December 29 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For results, click here.
