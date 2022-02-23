Decatur Lutheran cancels check from Catlin Salt Fork 71-58

Decatur Lutheran grabbed a 71-58 victory at the expense of Catlin Salt Fork during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Decatur Lutheran opened with a 23-10 advantage over Catlin Salt Fork through the first quarter.

Decatur Lutheran's shooting took charge to a 40-24 lead over Catlin Salt Fork at the intermission.

The Lions' leg-up showed as they carried a 52-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both squads drew cheers for fourth-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 19-19 draw, which was all Decatur Lutheran needed.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.