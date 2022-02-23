 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Decatur Lutheran cancels check from Catlin Salt Fork 71-58

  • 0

Decatur Lutheran grabbed a 71-58 victory at the expense of Catlin Salt Fork during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 15, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Cerro Gordo and Catlin Salt Fork took on Urbana University Laboratory on February 19 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For more, click here.

Decatur Lutheran opened with a 23-10 advantage over Catlin Salt Fork through the first quarter.

Decatur Lutheran's shooting took charge to a 40-24 lead over Catlin Salt Fork at the intermission.

The Lions' leg-up showed as they carried a 52-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both squads drew cheers for fourth-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 19-19 draw, which was all Decatur Lutheran needed.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News