Decatur Lutheran cancels check from Catlin Salt Fork 71-58

Decatur Lutheran grabbed a 71-58 victory at the expense of Catlin Salt Fork during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 15, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Cerro Gordo and Catlin Salt Fork took on Urbana University Laboratory on February 19 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For more, click here.
Decatur Lutheran opened with a 23-10 advantage over Catlin Salt Fork through the first quarter.
Decatur Lutheran's shooting took charge to a 40-24 lead over Catlin Salt Fork at the intermission.
The Lions' leg-up showed as they carried a 52-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
Both squads drew cheers for fourth-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 19-19 draw, which was all Decatur Lutheran needed.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.