Decatur Lutheran delivers smashing punch early to dump Argenta-Oreana 84-41

Yes, Decatur Lutheran looked superb in beating Argenta-Oreana, but no autographs please after its 84-41 victory in Illinois boys basketball on February 14.
In recent action on February 9, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Broadlands Heritage and Decatur Lutheran took on Villa Grove on February 8 at Villa Grove High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
