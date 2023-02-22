Decatur Lutheran pushed past Argenta-Oreana for a 68-50 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 22.
The last time Decatur Lutheran and Argenta-Oreana played in a 84-41 game on Feb. 14, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 18, Decatur Lutheran faced off against DeLand-Weldon . For results, click here. Argenta-Oreana took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on Feb. 18 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. Click here for a recap.
