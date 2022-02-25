 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Decatur Lutheran edges Champaign St. Thomas More in snug affair 56-53

  • 0

Decatur Lutheran posted a tight 56-53 win over Champaign St. Thomas More during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Lions and the Sabers locked in a 27-27 stalemate.

The Lions hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 29-26 advantage in the frame.

In recent action on February 19, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Danville Schlarman and Decatur Lutheran took on Cerro Gordo on February 15 at Cerro Gordo High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Auburn sews up Macomb 55-47

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Auburn wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 55-47 over Mac…

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News