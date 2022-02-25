Decatur Lutheran edges Champaign St. Thomas More in snug affair 56-53

Decatur Lutheran posted a tight 56-53 win over Champaign St. Thomas More during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Lions and the Sabers locked in a 27-27 stalemate.
The Lions hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 29-26 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on February 19, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Danville Schlarman and Decatur Lutheran took on Cerro Gordo on February 15 at Cerro Gordo High School. Click here for a recap
