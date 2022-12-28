Decatur Lutheran grinds out close victory over Maroa-Forsyth 49-40

Decatur Lutheran poked just enough holes in Maroa-Forsyth's defense to garner a taut, 49-40 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Decatur Lutheran squared off with December 28, 2021 at Decatur Lutheran last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 22, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Riverton and Decatur Lutheran took on Sullivan on December 16 at Sullivan High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
