 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Decatur Lutheran grinds out close victory over Maroa-Forsyth 49-40

  • 0

Decatur Lutheran poked just enough holes in Maroa-Forsyth's defense to garner a taut, 49-40 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Decatur Lutheran squared off with December 28, 2021 at Decatur Lutheran last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 22, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Riverton and Decatur Lutheran took on Sullivan on December 16 at Sullivan High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News