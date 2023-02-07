Decatur Lutheran showed no mercy to Villa Grove, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 72-48 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 7.
Last season, Decatur Lutheran and Villa Grove faced off on February 8, 2022 at Villa Grove High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 31, Villa Grove faced off against Broadlands Heritage. For a full recap, click here.
