Decatur Lutheran nets nifty win over Toledo Cumberland 63-58

Decatur Lutheran poked just enough holes in Toledo Cumberland's defense to garner a taut 63-58 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 11.

In recent action on December 29, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Hartsburg-Emden and Toledo Cumberland took on Broadlands Heritage on January 4 at Broadlands Heritage High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

