Decatur Lutheran plants its flag on Broadlands Heritage 78-41

Decatur Lutheran raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 78-41 win over Broadlands Heritage in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Decatur Lutheran a 25-6 lead over Broadlands Heritage.

The Lions' rule showed as they carried a 69-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 11, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Toledo Cumberland and Broadlands Heritage took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on January 7 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. For a full recap, click here.

