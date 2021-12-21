Decatur Lutheran pounds out steady beat in win over Heyworth 61-54

Decatur Lutheran edged Heyworth in a close 61-54 encounter in Illinois boys basketball action on December 21.
In recent action on December 14, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Heyworth took on Tremont on December 14 at Heyworth High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Lions made the first move by forging a 61-54 margin over the Hornets after the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.