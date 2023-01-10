Decatur Lutheran smashes through Toledo Cumberland 69-43

Decatur Lutheran left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Toledo Cumberland 69-43 at Toledo Cumberland High on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
