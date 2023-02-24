Decatur Lutheran collected a solid win over Decatur St. Teresa in a 58-46 verdict in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 24.

The first quarter gave Decatur Lutheran a 9-8 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.

The Bulldogs came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at half over the Lions.

Decatur Lutheran broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 47-34 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.

The Lions chalked up this decision in spite of the Bulldogs' spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Decatur Lutheran faced off against DeLand-Weldon . For a full recap, click here. Decatur St Teresa took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on Feb. 18 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For results, click here.