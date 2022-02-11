Decatur Lutheran tops Bethany Okaw Valley 57-47

Riding a wave of production, Decatur Lutheran dunked Bethany Okaw Valley 57-47 on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Lions' shooting darted to a 26-24 lead over the Timberwolves at the half.

The Lions' influence showed as they carried a 40-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lions' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 17-13 points differential.

