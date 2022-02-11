Decatur Lutheran tops Bethany Okaw Valley 57-47

Riding a wave of production, Decatur Lutheran dunked Bethany Okaw Valley 57-47 on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Lions' shooting darted to a 26-24 lead over the Timberwolves at the half.
The Lions' influence showed as they carried a 40-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lions' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 17-13 points differential.
In recent action on February 1, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on February 1 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. For a full recap, click here.
