Decatur MacArthur blitzes Champaign Centennial in dominating victory 64-32

It would have taken a herculean effort for Champaign Centennial to claim this one, and Decatur MacArthur wouldn't allow that in a 64-32 decision in Illinois boys basketball on December 17.
The last time Decatur MacArthur and Champaign Centennial played in a 67-57 game on December 18, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Jacksonville and Champaign Centennial took on Mt Zion on December 10 at Mt Zion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
