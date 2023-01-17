Decatur MacArthur chalks up convincing victory over Springfield 79-45

Decatur MacArthur showed top form to dominate Springfield during a 79-45 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 17.
Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Springfield squared off with February 1, 2022 at Springfield High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Springfield took on Chatham Glenwood on January 10 at Springfield High School. For results, click here.
