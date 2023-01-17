Decatur MacArthur chalks up convincing victory over Springfield 79-45

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur MacArthur showed top form to dominate Springfield during a 79-45 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 17.

Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Springfield squared off with February 1, 2022 at Springfield High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Springfield took on Chatham Glenwood on January 10 at Springfield High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

