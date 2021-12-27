Decatur MacArthur claims gritty victory against Edwardsville 53-44

Decatur MacArthur broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Edwardsville 53-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Decatur MacArthur's shooting moved to a 27-15 lead over Edwardsville at halftime.
Decatur MacArthur's influence showed as it carried a 40-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 13-13 fourth quarter.
Recently on December 18 , Decatur MacArthur squared up on Champaign Centennial in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
