Decatur MacArthur claims gritty victory against Springfield Southeast 55-46

With little to no wiggle room, Decatur MacArthur nosed past Springfield Southeast 55-46 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Springfield Southeast faced off on February 25, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 14, Springfield Southeast faced off against Evansville Harrison and Decatur MacArthur took on Chatham Glenwood on January 13 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.
