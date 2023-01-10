 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Decatur MacArthur designs winning blueprint against Springfield Lanphier 69-58

  • 0

Decatur MacArthur trucked Springfield Lanphier on the road to a 69-58 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Springfield Lanphier faced off on February 11, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 3, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Southeast and Springfield Lanphier took on Decatur Eisenhower on January 3 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal feels in 'good shape' ahead of Australian open after injuries

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal feels in 'good shape' ahead of Australian open after injuries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News