Decatur MacArthur designs winning blueprint against Springfield Lanphier 69-58

Decatur MacArthur trucked Springfield Lanphier on the road to a 69-58 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Springfield Lanphier faced off on February 11, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Southeast and Springfield Lanphier took on Decatur Eisenhower on January 3 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For more, click here.
