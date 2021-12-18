Decatur MacArthur earns solid win over Champaign Centennial 67-57

Decatur MacArthur handed Champaign Centennial a tough 67-57 loss on December 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 11, Champaign Centennial faced off against Mt Zion and Decatur MacArthur took on Rochester on December 7 at Rochester High School. Click here for a recap
