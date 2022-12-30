Decatur MacArthur edges Quincy in tough test 57-53

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur MacArthur edged Quincy 57-53 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 30.

The last time Decatur MacArthur and Quincy played in a 58-53 game on December 28, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 17, Decatur MacArthur squared off with Champaign Centennial in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

