Decatur MacArthur escapes close call with Springfield Southeast 62-57

Decatur MacArthur edged Springfield Southeast in a close 62-57 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.

The Generals' shooting darted to a 32-26 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Decatur MacArthur's leg-up showed as it carried a 48-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Generals outscored the Spartans 14-11 in the final period.

In recent action on February 16, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Mt Zion and Springfield Southeast took on Normal University on February 15 at Normal University High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

