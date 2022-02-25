Decatur MacArthur escapes close call with Springfield Southeast 62-57

Decatur MacArthur edged Springfield Southeast in a close 62-57 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.

The Generals' shooting darted to a 32-26 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Decatur MacArthur's leg-up showed as it carried a 48-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Generals outscored the Spartans 14-11 in the final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.