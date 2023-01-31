Decatur MacArthur hammers Jacksonville 75-46

Decatur MacArthur stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 75-46 win over Jacksonville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 31.

Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Jacksonville faced off on January 25, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Jacksonville faced off against Decatur Eisenhower . For a full recap, click here. Decatur MacArthur took on Normal University on January 24 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For results, click here.