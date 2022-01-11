Decatur MacArthur knocks off Springfield Lanphier 48-45

Decatur MacArthur poked just enough holes in Springfield Lanphier's defense to garner a taut 48-45 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 11.

The Generals made the first move by forging a 14-10 margin over the Lions after the first quarter.

The Generals' shooting jumped to a 27-16 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

The Generals took control in the third quarter with a 32-26 advantage over the Lions.

The Generals fended off the Lions' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.