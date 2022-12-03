Decatur MacArthur makes Normal University walk the plank 66-42

Decatur MacArthur dominated from start to finish in an imposing 66-42 win over Normal University for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 3.

Decatur MacArthur drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over Normal University after the first quarter.

The Generals registered a 39-24 advantage at halftime over the Pioneers.

Decatur MacArthur roared to a 56-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Generals, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-9 fourth quarter, too.