 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Decatur MacArthur makes Normal University walk the plank 66-42

  • 0

Decatur MacArthur dominated from start to finish in an imposing 66-42 win over Normal University for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 3.

Decatur MacArthur drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over Normal University after the first quarter.

The Generals registered a 39-24 advantage at halftime over the Pioneers.

Decatur MacArthur roared to a 56-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Generals, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-9 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News